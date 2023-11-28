MINOT, ND (KXNET) If you want to feel like you are being styled like a celebrity, there is a place in Minot that you need to check out. Dakota Chappy is a Minot women’s clothing boutique that features clothing designed by the local owner, Chappy Windsor, who wants to create the best possible clothing possible that offers mobility, utility, and functionality.

“I’m a fashion inventor and our mission is to change lives and serve women and we do that with our inventions,” said Windsor. “We just found that what fashion had available for the modern woman didn’t serve her true needs. So if it doesn’t exist, we create it.”

One of those clothing collections that Windsor created is called Total Creations. This one-piece “wonder” combines a camisole, pants, bra, panty, and a shaper in one garment. The Total Creations are all customizable too.

“We literally have had women book a flight into Minot, come to this airport, get down here, and go back home. Fly in just to come to the ‘fashion pharmacy’, just to get fitted for these Total Creations because they don’t exist anywhere else in the world.”

Total Creations also stay with you as your body changes. Windsor said that women are able to wear the same Total Creations outfit before, during, and after pregnancy, eliminating the need for maternity clothing. She adds that it isn’t like traditional shapewear that squeezes and feels uncomfortable.

“It’s one garment that can change your life.”

