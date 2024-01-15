MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Each year, Dakota Chappy (otherwise known as Chappy Windsor) seeks nominations for the “professional pull-up” — where she doles out fabulous gifts to women in Minot. Right now, she is accepting nominations from professional women throughout her community — and this week, she surprised Ward Title with gifts of luxurious cashmere, gift certificates, and an invite to experience everything that Dakota Chappy has to offer.

“We just wanted to make sure that our professional women in town are really being encouraged to dress for their blessings,” stated Windsor. “To reach for the next level of where they want to take their career, and to just give them that gesture of abundance and encourage them in that direction.”

Windsor explains that for a lot of women, cashmere is something that they don’t usually allocate funds for. “It’s a nice office bonding thing, too,” she notes, “for everybody to have this item that kind of ties them together.”

To nominate a business, message Dakota Chappy on Facebook with the number of ladies in the office, where you work, and why you think they’d benefit from the professional pull-up. For more information about Dakota Chappy and to shop their wares online, visit this page. You can also follow Dakota Chappy on Facebook and Instagram for updates.