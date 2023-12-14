MINOT, ND (KXNET) — Dakota Chappy in Minot offers lots of fur, fun, and fashion!

Owner and fashion inventor, Chappy Windsor, says she and her team can also help you with your styling and color analysis.

“We do. We offer this amazing color analysis service. It is a free service, along with our styling appointments, which are also free. There’s no charge for that. But you can keep a style appointment with us, and we will do a customized color analysis with you. Send it with you so you’re able to always have it on hand any time you’re shopping anywhere else,” said Chappy Windsor.

Based on the color analysis, Chappy says they can pinpoint which colors look best on you, and which ones to avoid. They have summer and winter colors, as well as 16 different color palettes.

“It’s a really simple process. We just take a picture of you and natural lighting. It’s not like a picture that we would share with anybody else. We just need a section of your hair, your eye color, and then a section of your skin. And those three components combined develop your color palette,” said Chappy.

When sifting through your “colors to avoid” pile, don’t necessarily throw anything away. Chappy says their stylists can help you think of different ways to wear your favorite colors.

“If you were doing like a black column, for example, and you really wanted to wear that mustard fashion color, you could do it in a necklace, just something where the light isn’t going to affect the light that’s coming off of this isn’t going to then affect your skin tone is what we’re looking for,” said Chappy.

