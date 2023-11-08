BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Dakota Nuts-N-Candy is a veteran-owned business in Downtown Bismarck. The shop partners with 13 Bismarck-Mandan vendors who produce goodies like popcorn, nuts, candy, and more. They also carry nostalgic candy from years gone by that will surely bring any adult back to their childhood.

With the holiday season right around the corner, Dakota Nuts-N-Candy enters its busiest time of the year.

“It’s a fun time of year, we do a lot of corporate gifts, we do small, we do big,” said Mike Iken, owner of Dakota Nuts-N-Candy. “We brought in some new items this year to spotlight some fun stuff.”

One of the new items Dakota Nuts-N-Candy is now offering is peanut brittle. Iken said that they have been asked over the years about peanut brittle but they hadn’t carried it, so they have worked on getting a vendor for the highly requested sweet treat and have found what he calls a “really cool one”. They now stock a variety of different flavors of peanut brittle including regular, maple, and jalapeno-flavored peanut brittle.

They also are offering Veterans Mystery Boxes to honor those who have served. These boxes are filled with their best-selling treats and come with a card so that whoever is buying one can write a note to the veteran who will receive the box.

“It’s a way to showcase and spotlight veterans for the month of November.”

Visit Dakota Nuts-N-Candy online for more information.