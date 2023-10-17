MINOT, ND (KXNET) On October 21, the final public event of 2023 at the Dakota Territory Air Museum in Minot, will give the public an opportunity to dress up and dance the night away. Night at the Museum will have food and drinks, a silent auction, a hangar dance, and fun and informative skits.

“A lot of us dress up, most everybody, in some form of the golden age of aviation, like what Amelia Earhardt wore, a lot of military uniforms from World War I and World War II,” said Robin Brekhus, Event Coordinator at the Dakota Territory Air Museum. “So we have a dance, when the DJ takes a break, we do little skits. Like in the movie “Night at the Museum” when at night the museum comes alive…our museum comes alive.”

Tickets for the event are $15/person or $25/couple and can be bought at the door or in advance online. Learn more about the Dakota Territory Air Museum here.