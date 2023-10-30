BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Pranks seem to come with the territory of Halloween and trick-or-treating. Cleaning up from any of those is never fun, but there are ways to make it a little easier.

“I will almost guarantee that somebody will call on November 1st and ask ‘How do you take care of this?’, because of the problems from Halloween night,” said Chad Leier from Arrow Service Team. “The newest thing is called forking, they stick them all over somebody’s yard.”

The old-fashioned prank is toilet papering somebody’s house and trees. This is more messy than harmful, especially if it gets wet, then it tends to stick to things.

“If it got moist and stuck to things, use moisture to get it off. Don’t take a scraper and try to scrape it off your siding. Eggs are another thing…take your garden hose and wash it off as soon as possible, because eggs have a lot of things in them where it can actually start etching paint.”

Due to colder temperatures, Leier recommends maybe using warm water and a rag to remove eggs or toilet paper. But you don’t want to use water that is too hot to remove eggs because it can actually cook the egg onto the surface.

Hopefully the pranks will be at a minimum and they won’t affect you or your home, but if they do Arrow Service Team is willing to help or just give advice in cleaning up the mess. You can find more information and contact Arrow Service Team online or call them at 701-223-9249.