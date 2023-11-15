BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Black Friday is right around the corner and is a huge shopping day, but Pink Friday is coming up even faster.

Pink Friday is a movement that boutique owners started to urge consumers to shop small before they go holiday shopping at the big corporate stores. The boutiques in Downtown Bismarck will band together on November 17 to celebrate Pink Friday.

“Our motto is ‘Community Over Competition’,” said Desirae Earl, owner of Desirae’s Makeup and Beauty Lounge, just one of the businesses taking part. “People can come shop downtown before Black Friday and get out of all the craziness of Black Friday. A lot of the small businesses downtown are doing different promotions to make the event known. We are decorating the store in pink, so pink is the new black.”

Desirae’s Makeup & Beauty Lounge will be featuring several products that are newer to the boutique. One of those products is a Blissy Pillowcase, which is made from mulberry silk. This pillowcase is designed to not absorb facial products among other benefits to hair and skin. They also now carry Blissy hair scrunchies and facemasks. Earl said the boutique will once again be passing out her Glam Bags, which are valued at $270, to anybody who spends $250 or more.

“We have a limited amount and they usually go pretty fast, so Friday at 10 a.m. you can either come into the Beauty Lounge or go to our website and try to get a Glam Bag.”

Get more information on Pink Friday here. Learn more about Desirae’s Makeup & Beauty Lounge online and follow her on Facebook and Instagram for updates.