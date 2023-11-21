BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Small Business Saturday is huge for small businesses in North Dakota. Desirae’s Makeup & Beauty Lounge is just one of many looking to benefit from the big shopping weekend.

“This Saturday is Small Business Saturday, which is huge for small businesses. Obviously, a lot of small businesses participating,” said Desirae Earl, Owner of Desirae’s Makeup & Beauty Lounge.

“We have, if you saw me last week, we had our Glam Bag for Pink Friday. We always do our Glam Bag for Small Business Saturday. We have a really cute custom bag coming up again, so I’m going to show it because we’re pretty proud of it. But it says, ‘I Love Shopping Small’. It’s got our little business logo on the front here, and then our logo on the side here,” added Earl.

“So if you’re saying, what’s a Glam Bag? A Glam Bag is a gift set that we put together. This particular glam bag has over $300 worth of product in it. And we gift it to you when you spend $250 or more in the store. So this is our Small Business Saturday Glam Bag. It has six full-size products in the bag. A lot of deluxe-size samples. So we fill it for you. We even have a candle from Fern Candle, which is locally made in town here. So we’ve got a few local products in there. So that’s what we have going on this Saturday. It starts at 10 AM. We have a limited amount. They usually sell out pretty fast. So if you want one, you can do it in-store or online. But that’s what we’ve got going on this Saturday. We have a few other promotions going on as well, too. And another promotion for the first five customers, which I’m going to announce later this week. But that’s our big promotion for Saturday, which goes over really, really well.”

Desirae’s Makeup & Beauty Lounge is located in downtown Bismarck at 105 N 5th St. You can learn more about the locally-owned business online and by following on Facebook and Instagram for updates.