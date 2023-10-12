MINOT, ND (KXNET) The Dakota Hope Clinic in Minot offers support to men and women going through the stress of an unplanned pregnancy. One way they hope to do that is by hosting classes to help people discover peace in a trying time.

Discover Peace is a post-abortive class at Dakota Hope Clinic. Many times when people come to the clinic after an abortion, they are broken. This class is designed to help heal and mend them.

“I see post-abortive women and help them heal through God’s grace. Help them know that they are worthy of God’s love and forgiveness,” said Tanya Humphreys, Discover Peace Facilitator at Dakota Hope Clinic. “A lot of times, you push down the burden and you need to know that you are worthy of God’s love and all the destructive behaviors that with it after having that abortion.”

An upcoming event, called From Grief to Grace is happening on October 14. This event will feature a panel of women who have had abortions. These women will give their stories and testimonies on how they have healed and come to terms with their choices. It will take place in Minot at the Moose Lodge but will be streamed at locations in Tioga and Bottineau. Men, women, and kids from seventh grade and up are invited to attend this event.

If you are not able to attend this event but are looking for support in dealing with an unplanned pregnancy or post-abortive care, contact Dakota Hope Clinic.

Visit their website for more information. Follow Dakota Hope Clinic on Facebook and Instagram.