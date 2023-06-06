BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Our mouths and teeth are vital and prove to be impressive as well. Dr. Jade DeSmidt from Prairie Rose Family Dentists brought some trivia to the show and talked about a fun, family day they are hosting at the Dakota Zoo.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, one person has had 41 teeth in their mouth. That is nine more than the normal mouth!

Sometimes babies are also born with teeth. The world record for most teeth at birth is 12.

If you have a big mouth, but not more teeth than normal, there is a record that you may be able to break. The world record for the most Pringles somebody has fit in their mouth at once is 34!

Moving onto more local fun, Prairie Rose Family Dentists will host their annual Community Zoo Day on June 16, 2023. That day, all visitors will receive free admission to the zoo courtesy of Prairie Rose Family Dentists.

