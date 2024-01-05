BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) X-rays show dentists and hygienists areas that they can’t see just by looking in the mouth. Mikaila Davidson is a dental hygienist at Polished Dental and shares how important it is to have regular dental X-rays taken.

“They show us in between the teeth to check for cavities there,” said Davidson. “They can check along the roots of the teeth for any infection, any abnormality there. We can take a full mouth that shows kind of the jawbone area so that would look for like cysts, tumors, anything suspicious that we wouldn’t know is there without those x-rays.”

This is an example of a full mouth X-ray that shows the root structure. The dentist looks for little black circles by the tip of the root. “We like to take these pictures that show the roots of the teeth to see if there’s anything else going on and if there’s any extra treatment that you need,” said Davidson.

This is an example of a panoramic X-ray that is typically taken every five years. Davidson said this is the number one for kids because it shows that their permanent teeth are developing.

Polished Dental takes digital pictures of the teeth at their first comprehensive visit. “We’ll take pictures of any past treatment that you’ve had, fillings, crowns, any chips that you have,” said Davidson.

Some insurances will renew at the beginning of the year, so it’s a great time to visit the dentist to see what needs to be done.

“If it’s been a really, really long time and there are a lot of things that need to be fixed, we go from the area that’s most in need to maybe finishing out with some smaller cavities, just to kind of break it up to what you’re comfortable with,” Davidson said.

Visit Polished Dental for more information on dental health.