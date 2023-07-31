BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) When it comes to preventative care, it’s rarely one treatment fits all. InReach Physical Therapy offers a variety of services for those looking to improve their overall health. One of those services is dry needling.

Dry needling is the practice of placing fine needles into areas of the body, which then help reduce inflammation and muscle pain. Many might think this is similar to acupuncture, but it is slightly different. Whereas acupuncture alters energy flows, dry needling stimulates a healing response. Results sometimes are felt immediately, for newer injuries or after a couple of sessions for chronic issues.

