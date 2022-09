Sometimes it can be embarrassing to notice you have dandruff. But, a dry or itchy scalp is a very common condition that it turns out is easily treatable.



Nathalie checks in with Dr. Hoffman from Skin Win Dermatology to learn more.

To schedule an appointment with the team at Skin Win call 701- 800-5110. They have locations in Bismarck, Minot, and Williston. They will also be opening a location in Jamestown soon.