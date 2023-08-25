BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) The school year has now begun for most kids across the 701. There are some ways to ensure your child stays safe going to and from school.

For those younger kids riding buses, Officer Clint Fuller from the Bismarck Police Department recommends that parents walk to the bus stop with the kids to make sure they know how to approach and get onto the bus safely. It’s also important to make sure kids know not to run right in front of the bus before they get on or after getting off it.

Officer Fuller also advises those walking home to make sure they aren’t being followed home and in the case the parents aren’t home after school, the kids should lock the door after getting into the house. He adds that kids should check in with their parents once they are home safely.

Many kids want snacks after they get home. If they are responsible for making their own food, easy snacks that either don’t need to be cooked or are microwaved are best, especially for younger kids. Doing so can prevent burns from boiling water or potentially starting a fire. But in case a fire were to break out, parents should teach kids how to put it out quickly and make sure the kids know who to contact and what they should do in emergencies.

Arrow Service Team has a Tips and Tricks section on their website that has downloadable emergency contact sheets and evacuation plans that can be hung in homes to guide everybody on what to do in the case of emergencies.

Back-to-school safety isn’t just for parents and kids. Drivers should always be aware during the school year. They should drive cautiously near schools and stay off their phones as kids going to and from school might unexpectedly run across the street.

Visit Arrow Service Team online for more tips and tricks.