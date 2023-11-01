BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Agriculture is one of the leading industries in the 701 and it is important to support our producers in the state. Starion Bank does that in many ways, including offering tools like their Agribusiness Escrow Management.

“There’s a lot of benefits that come with it, starting with it increases the financial safety of those funds with a secure bank account, and they are also able to manage their annual income by deferring payment to keep their tax liability more manageable for years going forward,” said Kordel Wolfe an Agribusiness Banker at Starion Bank.

Setting up and utilizing an escrow account isn’t a difficult thing to do. The experts at Starion Bank make the process as easy as it can possibly be.

“We know how busy our producers are, so we worked on streamlining the process, easing the paperwork process, and getting the experts in touch with the producer to make things as simplified as possible and helping you every step of the way,” added James Reiner, an Agribusiness Banker at Starion Bank.

The Agribusiness Bankers at Starion are always ready to help and recommend either stopping into a Starion Bank location or calling them with any questions on escrow accounts or any other agribusiness questions.

