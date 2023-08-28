NEW TOWN, ND (KXNET) 4Bears Casino & Lodge is celebrating its 30th year with a huge expansion and big events. On September 15, the casino is hosting professional MMA fights, Cage Fury Fighting Championships 125. The event will include a special VIP guest, UFC Champion Miesha Tate.
Brad Gjermundson Extreme Bronc Riding will take over the Grand Ballroom on October 6 and 7. Some of the best saddle bronc riders in the world will participate in the bronc riding.
Along with the live events at the casino, their Sports Book is about to kick into high gear with football season starting. Sports Book is available for private parties and if you place at least a $25 wager on a game you will be entered for a chance to win tickets to a Las Vegas Raiders game. You can have a chance to win tickets to a Vikings game by earning at least 25 points on slot machines.
On October 28, the casino is giving away an upgraded 2023 Jeep Rubicon Unlimited. Like Vikings tickets, this can be won just by playing the slot machines.
