BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Trusted Tire & Auto can do much more than just put new tires on your vehicle. In Bismarck, Valvoline is attached to the locally-owned business and when you stop in to get an oil change, they don’t just drain the old oil and fill it with new. While you wait for them to change your vehicle’s oil, they comb through your vehicle to ensure it is running to its optimal level.

“The first thing we do is actually check your oil level, we want to make sure that if it’s low upon arrival, we let you know that this is something to keep an eye out for,” said Mika, the Manager at Valvoline in Bismarck. “Other things we check for is brake fluid, typically we do check for power steering fluid, other than that we always top off the washer fluid and make sure it’s the winter stuff so it’s not going to freeze on you. We also check your coolant, that makes sure your vehicle doesn’t overheat. then we go to your air filters after that. We always show you how it looks.”

Though checking your filters isn’t very difficult to do, Valvoline offers this as a free service, even without an oil change or an appointment.

Along with all the fluids and filters being checked, Valvoline also checks and fills up tires. While under your vehicle they are also inspecting for any leaks that your vehicle may have. Having these routine checks on your vehicle is very important.

“Vehicle maintenance is what’s going to keep your vehicle going for a long time. I know a vehicle that has 500,000 miles on it, they come to us every three. It’s still going…original motor, original transmission.”

Get the most out of your vehicle and extend its life by getting routine maintenance and checkups.

Valvoline has three locations in Bismarck and two in Minot. Visit Trusted Tire & Auto online for more information or to book a service.