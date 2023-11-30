MINOT, ND (KXNET) Self-care is important, especially during the holiday season. Getting a facial is just one way to do that.

“The way I look at facials is we take a shower, go to the gym, we work out, we brush our teeth, we go to the doctor, self-care, skin care is just the same and we have to take care of our skin because it’s with us when we’re born and we’re going to go out of this world with it,” said Tammy Songer Davidson, Lead Aesthetician at Lor Spa in Minot. “It’s our largest organ so we need to take care of it too, just like we would the rest of our body.”

There are benefits to getting a facial too…other than just getting pampered. Those benefits include removing dead skin cells and increasing circulation. In turn, this helps with aging and acne, among other conditions. Songer Davidson said a huge difference is noticeable when getting regular facials, which she recommends is every four to six weeks.

Facials at Lor Spa are all customizable. When clients come in they are asked what they have as a goal or concern and the team adjusts the facial accordingly.

