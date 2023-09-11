MINOT, ND (KXNET) As it gets colder outside, you may be looking to update your fall wardrobe. Mainstream Boutique in Minot has all the latest fashions to do just that, but you might want to get those before they all sell out.

But what are the trends this fall?

“Basics, everybody needs to get themselves a basic white blouse,” said Kris Schwan, co-owner of Mainstream Boutique. “You’re going to see a lot of refined waistlines…”

“Belts, matchy-matchy suits,” added Dawn Gullickson, co-owner of Mainstream Boutique.

Gullickson and Schwan both add that wider-leg pants are making a comeback. They have a lot of pleated wide-leg trousers pants and denim pants. As far as tops, they have lacey blouses, undershirts for layering

“Use your personality to tailor your outfit, there’s trends, the fashion is up to you.” concludes Schwan.

Visit Mainstream Boutique online and on Facebook for updates, sales, and specials.