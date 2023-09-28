BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Those in the market for a new home or just looking for ideas to update their current house are in luck. The 2023 Fall Bismarck-Mandan Home Builders Association (BMHBA) Parade of Homes starts tomorrow and provides a great opportunity to get out and see homes in the area.

To assist in planning your route, the BMHBA, with the help of Starion Bank, has created an app that navigates you to all those homes you want to check out. There are also guidebooks available at Cashwise and Family Fair grocery stores throughout Bismarck and Mandan. You can also browse the guidebook online.

Tickets are required to attend the Parade of Homes and can be bought online or in person at each home. You need one ticket per person, but with that, you will be able to wander all homes on all four days of the tour. Along with admission to all homes, your ticket will automatically enter you into a prize giveaway. Kids under 18 can attend for free with a paid adult.

The Fall Parade of Homes runs from September 28 to October 1.

Visit the Parade of Homes website and download the app for more information.