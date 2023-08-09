BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Farmers work hard all year round without many, if any days off. There is an organization to help farmers when they need it most. Farm Rescue is a non-profit that aims to save the livelihood of farmers. Photo courtesy of Farm Rescue

“In times of crisis, we bring in the equipment and volunteers to get that family through a particular time of year,” said Dan Erdmann, Marketing Program Manager with Farm Rescue. “Planting, haying, harvest, livestock feeding assistance, commodity hauling, hay hauling, trying to fill in wherever help is needed. The goal is to get them through that crisis.”

To qualify, a farmer needs to have an illness, injury, or natural disaster. The Farm Rescue website has a simple application process that you fill out letting the organization what is going on and they will then line up resources to help. Referrals are also accepted for those farmers who are too proud to ask for assistance. Photo courtesy of Farm Rescue

To qualify, a farmer needs to have an illness, injury, or natural disaster. The Farm Rescue website has a simple application process that you fill out letting the organization what is going on and they will then line up resources to help. Referrals are also accepted for those farmers who are too proud to ask for assistance.

Visit Farm Rescue online for more information, to volunteer, or to receive assistance.