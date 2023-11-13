MINOT, ND (KXNET) The Dakota Hope Clinic’s Festival of Trees is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Amanda Olson, Festival of Trees Committee Chair, says the Annual Festival of Trees is so much more than looking at decorative trees. “It’s a kickoff to everyone’s holiday season. It’s a weekend of family fun.” said Olson.

There will be a silent auction, Santa photo booths, a Christmas concert Friday evening, horse drawn wagon rides, and a 5K fun run called Dashing Through the Snow.

Dinner and a live auction will be held Saturday for the live and artificial Christmas Trees.

New this year is a digital bidding platform so anyone, anywhere can bid on both the silent auction and during the live tree auction. Last year they raised $65,000. “It does take a village,” Olson says.

Learn more about the Dakota Hope Clinic Festival of Trees here. You can participate in the Silent Auction here.