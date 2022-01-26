Financial expert Jesse shares ways to ensure you stay financially fit

A couple of months ago, North Dakota State Corrections was dealing struggling to maintain operations due to the Delta variant of COVID-19. Today they are dealing with Omicron.

North Dakota Director of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Dave Krabbenhoft tells KX, “The difference is that the Omicron virus has made its way to North Dakota and we’re seeing that it is much easier to spread. We're dealing with that now in all of our facilities, not just the one here in Bismarck ”