MINOT (KXNET) The Dakota Square Mall in Minot is a hub for the latest and hottest fashions, but there are also several new eateries there too. Marketing Director, Mikalah Auer stopped by to showcase just some of the new food and drink options as well as some trendy styles leading into the summer.

Guilty Sips is a custom soda drive-thru located in the mall’s parking lot. They also serve charcuterie boxes.

Rolling in Sugar serves desserts including cinnamon rolls, cookies, and Danishes, as well as all-day breakfast and individual-sized pizzas made with fresh local ingredients.

All Rolled Up has the same owner as Northwoods Candy. They operate out of the same space in the mall. They specialize in rolled ice cream

If it is fashion that you are looking for, check out Daily Thread. The women’s clothing retailer focuses on fashion-forward options at affordable prices.

Jax & Henley brings the latest styles and trends in designer handbags, clothing, and accessories.

Designs by Arella is a local boutique featuring affordable children’s and women’s clothing.

