BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) There are a lot of helpful resources for business owners if they know where to look. One of those is the Flex PACE Program. This program provides a buydown on the interest rate on a business loan. This program helps boost businesses by lowering their payments and is especially crucial in the first three years.

One of the main qualifiers of the program is for a business to fulfill a need in the community. To find out if a business qualifies for the Flex PACE, the business owner or representative must first contact their local business banker about the Flex PACE program. The local banker would make the determination if the qualifications are met and they would then start the process.

For more information on the Flex PACE program, visit the Bank of North Dakota website. Visit Starion Bank to set up a meeting with a business banker.