The Foster Grandparent Program provides volunteer opportunities for those aged 55 and older. These volunteers go into schools and work one-on-one with children, to guide them to emotional, social, and academic growth. Currently, there are over 1000 children in Western North Dakota in need of this service, and an additional 100 volunteers are needed to fill that need. Volunteers only need to commit to five hours per week to participate in the Foster Grandparent Program.