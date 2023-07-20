NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) There is a chance for grandmas and grandpas to share their wisdom with young people, whether they are related to them or not. North Dakota Senior Career Development has a foster grandparent program that has been around for about 50 years, though it has changed names over the years.
The Foster Grandparent Program provides volunteer opportunities for those aged 55 and older. These volunteers go into schools and work one-on-one with children, to guide them to emotional, social, and academic growth. Currently, there are over 1000 children in Western North Dakota in need of this service, and an additional 100 volunteers are needed to fill that need. Volunteers only need to commit to five hours per week to participate in the Foster Grandparent Program.
For more information on the Foster Grandparent Program, visit North Dakota Senior Career Development online.