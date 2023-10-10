BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Whether you prefer to wear clear chapstick or vibrant red lipstick, there are many options for what you put on your lips. A new product that Desirae’s Makeup & Beauty Lounge carries is a lip product that gives each person their own custom color. The Limited Edition Forever You Just Kissed® Lip and Cheek Stain looks clear but changes on lips based on changes in pH.

“It’s great for women who have trouble, like ‘I can’t find the right lip color’…it becomes your custom color,” Desirae Earl, the owner of Desirae’s Makeup & Beauty Lounge.

What’s better yet is that profits from this product go to a good cause.

“100% of the profits go to Look Good Feel Better, which is an organization that helps support women who are going through cancer treatments,” added Earl.

