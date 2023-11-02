BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) If you haven’t had a chance to travel the world, you can get a taste of it at an event happening in Bismarck this weekend. Lea Black organized the event, A Taste of the World: International Food and Dance Night, in hopes of connecting the growing international population of Bismarck-Mandan with the larger population.

“What better way (of connecting people) than through food and dance and music,” said Lea Black the Organizer for A Taste of the World. “The evening will feature foods from Zimbabwe and desserts and teas from Persia. There will be a special guest performance in the middle of the event. There will be a Latin dance lesson as well.”

“How many people think about getting out of the country and traveling the world? I think about connecting with people in our community as a way to tap into culture and appreciate the world through relationships. If you want to have more of the world in your life, do it here.”

This free event will be held at Co-Studio in Downtown Bismarck on November 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. It is sponsored by Eat Thai and the Minot Area Council of the Arts.

Click here to get your free tickets to A Taste Of The World: International Food and Dance Night.