MINOT, ND (KXNET) A new store in Minot is filled with unique items that are handmade or repurposed by local people…with a Scandinavian flair. Koselig is Norwegian for cozy and Koselig: The Cozy Shop strives to deliver a cozy atmosphere to its customers while they shop.

Koselig: The Cozy Shop is made up of 11 different booths and over 20 consignors who sell their wares. There are Pride of Dakota products, homemade goods, retail gifts, unique finds, vintage wares, boutique clothing, and more. The available products change regularly as well.

“It changes all the time, our booth renters come in basically weekly and bring in new stuff, rearrange things, set stuff up differently,” said Hope Anderson, the owner of Koselig: The Cozy Shop. “Next week we are going full Christmas mode. We are going to have trees everywhere, and ornaments and Christmas music and lights and all the Christmassy things.”

The shop will be kicking off the holiday season by hosting Cozy Christmas at Koselig on November 4 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be Pride of Dakota samples, along with additional vendors filling the space. Customers will surely be able to find great, unique Christmas gifts and decorations at this one-day event.

Visit Koselig: the Cozy Shop online for more information. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram for updates.