BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) It’s time to pick out your best winter white and get ready for a party benefiting a great cause.

The Winter White Party is happening Thursday, January 25th at the North Dakota Heritage Center. Kelsey Zottnick and Deidre Hillman share about this fundraiser that offers an auction and a variety of activities, including games where you can win prizes, including diamond earrings from Riddle’s Jewelry.

The 8th annual fundraiser raises money for Tracy’s Sanctuary House.

“We want opportunities for you to learn about the charity that we’re there supporting. One way to do that is to get you immersed while you’re there at the event. We have different gaming stations if you will, and you can purchase tickets to participate in those games. That’s part of the charitable giving that you’re giving back,” said Hillman.

Guests are encouraged to wear white for the event.

“You can wear whatever white you want to wear,” said Zottnick. “Some people wear a white sweater and jeans, and other people get really fancy and dancy. And so it just depends on what you’re comfortable in. So something white. That’s all we ask.”

Tracy’s Sanctuary House is a place where families can stay in emergencies and for longer outpatient care.

“Tracy was my mother, and so the house is in memory of her,” said Zottnick. “And it was incepted because my family was in a motor vehicle accident, and we didn’t have a place to stay when she was ejected from the vehicle outside of Barnesville, Minnesota. And we had all these family members stay by her bedside until she passed, and then we walked over to a hotel. And you see that a lot in Bismarck. A lot of people come to our area for medical emergencies, cancer treatments, dialysis treatments, and they ended up going back to a hotel. And my dad wanted to start a house where families could kind of stay and congregate and that what next decisions that you have to make.”

There are still a few tickets available for purchase. Get more information about the Winter White Party, including tickets and sponsorships, here. Follow Tracy’s Sanctuary House on Facebook and Instagram for updates.