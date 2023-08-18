MINOT, ND (KXNET) Plato’s Closet is a great place to shop for men’s and women’s fashion at a discounted price. The store also buys gently used clothes.

This is the place to go to get brand-name clothing at a steep discount and with weekly sales and events, you can save even more. Throughout August the store will host events every Saturday and Sunday. One, in particular, is their Bring Your Own Bag Event on August 22. Customers can fill their bags with as much stuff as they can and get additional discounts.

Before you head into the store, go through your closet and take out things you no longer want, and bring them with you. Plato’s Closet is looking for clothes that you don’t wear anymore, and they will pay you for them. Right now they are seeking fall and winter clothing.

Check out Plato’s Closet’s website and Facebook for more information.