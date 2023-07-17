MINOT, ND (KXNET) The North Dakota State Fair starts this Friday, and Dakota Square Mall in Minot has excellent style and fashion choices for those attending.

Mikalah Auer from the Dakota Square Mall brought in a few items to inspire local fashionistas. She showcased cowgirl hats, boots, graphic tees, shorts, rhinestone blouses, and many more.

“We got to start with the cowgirl hat,” said Auer. “This is perfect for not only the fair but also if you’re going to the lake.”

Find out more from Dakota Square Mall online.