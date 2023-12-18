BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — CC’s Physical Therapy is an outpatient physical therapy clinic that offers manual skilled high-level interventions like dry needling, joint manipulation, and has a state of the art gym. Owner Dr. April Mettler said, “Getting people not back to necessarily where they were before, but where they want to be. So we really are trying to focus on people’s health.”

CC’s Physical Therapy offers community events and educational opportunities for other professionals and providers in the community

Mettler said, “We understand as physical therapists we’re very limited in the amount of time we get to spend with our patients and we also understand that perhaps we’re not the person to see for all of your needs. That’s why we really team up with some best some of the best people in the business to really get those messages out to our community of things maybe other people want to know about or learn about.”

Mettler hopes to elevate the profession of physical therapy as a whole by offering classes for the entire community in hopes of making a bigger impact. She said, “CC’s has always kind of derived on four pillars of excellence between our innovation, our connection into community, really being focused on our patients and trying to provide as much authenticity from our providers and also with the care of our patients.

Learn more about CC’s Physical Therapy and their services here. Follow them on Facebook for updates.