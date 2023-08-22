BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) It is crunch time for back-to-school shopping. No worries though, there are still plenty of options available for last-minute shoppers at Kirkwood Mall.
Many of the stores still have sales going and are filled with great back-to-school looks and deals.
- Tradehome Shoes has recently gotten in shipments of the popular Nike Air Force One shoe.
- PacSun has lots of fun, trendy fashions. One of those is convertible pants that turn into shorts. They also have an abundance of graphic tees.
- Bluehawk Audio and Video has great options for noise-canceling headphones.
- American Eagle has new fashions that are throwbacks, like loose-fitting corduroy pants, and also skinny jeans, and corduroy jackets.
- Daily Thread has some great fashion options for the teachers going back to school too.
The mall is also giving away a backpack filled with goodies and valued at $500. Register here for the backpack. Visit Kirkwood Mall online for mall hours and more.