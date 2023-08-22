BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) It is crunch time for back-to-school shopping. No worries though, there are still plenty of options available for last-minute shoppers at Kirkwood Mall.

Many of the stores still have sales going and are filled with great back-to-school looks and deals.

Tradehome Shoes has recently gotten in shipments of the popular Nike Air Force One shoe.

PacSun has lots of fun, trendy fashions. One of those is convertible pants that turn into shorts. They also have an abundance of graphic tees.

Bluehawk Audio and Video has great options for noise-canceling headphones.

American Eagle has new fashions that are throwbacks, like loose-fitting corduroy pants, and also skinny jeans, and corduroy jackets.

Daily Thread has some great fashion options for the teachers going back to school too.

The mall is also giving away a backpack filled with goodies and valued at $500. Register here for the backpack. Visit Kirkwood Mall online for mall hours and more.