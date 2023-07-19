MINOT, ND (KXNET) Along with concerts, food, and fun, there is a lot of shopping to do at the State Fair. Many of the vendors that will have booths at this year’s fair are local businesses. Neora is one of those local vendors.

Kim Urban, who is an independent partner with Neora said that she will be showcasing some of the company’s specials this year. One of those is the Summer Survival Kit. This package comes with sunscreen, a hair mask, and a lip scrub. Another special is the self-tanner. This tanner has no dyes, and it hydrates your skin. Photo courtesy of Neora

Urban always likes to emphasize Neora’s main skincare line. This is the product that got her into Neora in the first place. They are clean products that have nothing bad in them Kim Urban said. That line includes a cleanser, night cream, moisturizer, and eye serum. Photo courtesy of Neora

“We want our eyes to look good,” said Urban. “The eye serum gives immediate results, you have an all-day correction of puffiness, fine lines, wrinkles, and discoloration underneath your eyes.”

Visit Kim Urban and Neora at the State Fair, online, or on Facebook.