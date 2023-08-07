BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) There are resources ready to help those struggling with addiction. Good Road Recovery center in Bismarck provides those resources to enrolled members of the Three Affiliated Tribes. The center opened in 2018 and provides a holistic approach to combat addiction. Some of the offerings are residential day treatment, outpatient treatment as well as post-treatment services such as sober living arrangements, assistance in finding employment, and help with settling back into society as a sober person.

On August 12, they are hosting the inaugural MHA Recovery Alumni Reunion to recognize MHA members who are in recovery. The event will have speakers, door prizes, food, and a kid’s area.

Learn more about Good Road Recovery online and on Facebook.