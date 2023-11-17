MANDAN, ND (KXNET) With only one week away from The Mandan Holiday Lights on Main, this picture-taking paradise is generating a lot of excitement. The holiday wonderland will kick off its second year with The Grand Lighting on Black Friday.

“There’s a lot of excitement around. It’s gonna be The Grand Lighting of the two parks downtown Mandan. And we kick off the holiday season with a big grand lighting of the park and the Mandan Holiday Lights on Main,” said Matt Schanandore, Mandan Progress Organization Executive Director. “And then we’re open every night all the way through the new year,”

“You can expect a pretty magical experience. We’ve got all of the bigger-than-life holiday displays, something that people have not seen, or if you haven’t been down there, you haven’t seen in this region forever. We really searched these big displays out. We brought a new one in this year. It’s a giant 17-foot snowman that you walk through.”

There will be three big fire pits that you can warm up by while walking through the two parks. They will also have festive music playing throughout the park to make the atmosphere more magical.

“It is a fantastic time of year, and we just wanted to help everyone celebrate that,” Schanandore says.

