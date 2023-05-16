Great Plains Rehabilitation Services offers a wide variety of products and services that can make somebody’s daily life easier.

Jack Huft, is a home and vehicle modification specialist with Great Plains Rehabilitation Services. He vistied the show to talk about vehicle and home modifications that they can install. Some options for inside one’s house are elevators and overhead lifts that are for individuals that can not walk. They also offer lifts for vehicles to allow people to continue to stay mobile.

Find out more about Great Plains Rehabilitation Services here.