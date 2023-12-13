BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Many want to work on their fitness as a New Year’s resolution, but joining the Missouri Valley YMCA is a good idea, year-round. One of the many membership benefits at the YMCA is access to fitness classes.

“We offer almost 130 group fitness classes a week between our two facilities, with like 30 different formats,” said McKaela Halvorson, Fitness Director at the Missouri Valley Family YMCA.

With the variety of classes, you are sure to find one that fits your schedule and your needs. Halvorson said that the YMCA prides itself on certified, knowledgeable, professional instructors who walk you through the classes from start to finish. She added that beyond the instructors, the culture of classes is top-notch because many times established participants also typically help guide newbies on what equipment they may need and offer tips and advice.

Not all classes are in a gym or studio either. There are water-based and swimming classes available. They are even trying to help combat lifeguard shortages by offering lifeguard training. You can see all class schedules and descriptions here.

Learn more about the Missouri Valley YMCA in Bismarck here and Family Wellness in Mandan here.