MANDAN, ND (KXNET) Haunted Fort in Mandan is ready to scare its customers every weekend throughout the month of October. This is the 21st year of Haunted Fort at Fort Abraham Lincoln State Park. Visitors get haunted tours of the Custer House and several other haunts set up throughout the barracks. Though the path through the attractions follows the same route as years past, they continually reimagine and update each one so it is new and scarier.

“We redesigned the clown haunt this year, we went a little more dark with it, and then we brought in some really cool set designs with geometric shapes and black lights,” said Matt Shanadore the Executive Director of the Mandan Progress Organization. “That’s probably my favorite building, it’s got so much eye candy in it. It’s got all the colors, the music going on, all the different creepy, weird things that happen in there.”

“In our last building, the Labyrinth of Darkness, we have a new laser swamp. It’s very cool, you go into the building and the lasers put out this kind of haze swamp that you have to walk through and it almost looks like you have to walk through water.”

In 2002, Haunted Fort started as an afternoon, Halloween event and then evolved into lantern-lit tours of the Custer House. From there it kept growing into adding more and more monsters and attractions. Haunted Fort still sticks to their roots too. On October 22, they hold the Halloween Kid’s Bash from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. This is an afternoon of fun with carnival games, candy, prizes, and a two-mile hike.

