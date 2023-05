BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — After a long winter, it is difficult to not want to be outside basking in the sun. When you get the urge to do that, you should always be aware of the dangers associated with not taking the proper precautions.

Some ways to protect yourself from sun damage are to stay in the shade, wear sunscreen, wear clothing that covers your skin, and wear sunglasses to protect your eyes.

