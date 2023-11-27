BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) A lot of people have been shopping for the holidays, but it’s also a great time of year to give back.

“I heard someone once say that generosity is just gratitude in action. And this really is our season of gratitude and thankfulness and hope and all of that here now through kind of the end of the year. And so as Make-A-Wish, our whole goal is to bring joy and hope and strength to kids who are fighting a critical illness. And so Giving Tuesday is just such a great marriage for us to participate in. And Giving Tuesday is a global movement. Any charitable organization can participate. Any person out there can participate by donating money, time, care, food, whatever it might be in whatever direction you want it to go. For us at Make-A-Wish we’re asking for people to make donations so that we can make those wishes come true for those kids with critical illnesses.” said Amanda Godfread, Regional Director of Make-A-Wish North Dakota.

Godfread says there are currently 17 children awaiting wishes in the Bismarck-Mandan area, and around 70 children in the state of North Dakota.

“You know wishes range from everything as simple as maybe a puppy or a playroom, something like that, to as grandiose as a vacation for their family if that’s something they really really have their heart set on. And so donated funds just really help us put all of that into action.” said Godfread.

Pictured here are:

Wish child Anna has leukemia, and lives in Minot. Her wish to go to Disneyland was granted this month, November 2023.

Wish child Addie has cystic fibrosis, and lives in Bismarck. She wished to go to Aulani Resort in Hawaii, and her wish was granted in July 2023.

Wish child Jack has a heart condition, and lives in Stanley. He wished to go to the MLB All-Star Game and Home Run Derby which was granted in July 2023.

Learn more about Make-a-Wish North Dakota online. Donate to Make-a-Wish North Dakota here.