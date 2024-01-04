BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) ProteinHouse has some of the best smoothies, shakes and bowls in town, but they also offer help for anyone looking to improve their meal prep game. FrankieSue Pierson and Natalie Ann share about their meal prep meals that are made fresh.

ProteinHouse has fresh meal prep options, that have natural and hormone-free protein, veggies, rice, potatoes, along with other healthy options.

“We make it the day of. And then either they can pick it up right away or we just put it in our walk-in cooler, and then they can come pick it up. They can freeze them at home. I mean, depending on how many they get, they only last in your fridge for probably four or five days. So if you get, say, 10 of them, you could maybe freeze some of them, have some of them in your fridge. And then you can reheat them in these packages,” Ann said.

ProteinHouse has a user-friendly app to order or you can dine in or take it to go. They also work with personal trainers to customize meal options for their customers.

“You can do like three ounces of bison or chicken or steak or salmon, buy any protein,” said Pierson. “And then you can do a cup of veggies and white rice and brown rice and sweet potatoes and stuff like that. We actually have fresh meal prep options. So whether it’s you’re going into bodybuilding and that you want to have your meals specific, as we understand how that is, or if you’re just trying to get into that clean lifestyle.”

Learn more about ProteinHouse online and follow on Facebook and Instagram for updates.