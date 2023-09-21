BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Many women find that their bodies change quite a bit before, during, and after having a baby. There are professionals that can help, no matter how long ago you went through childbirth.

InReach Physical Therapy offers a variety of services including women’s specific therapies.

“The most common things we help people with are constipation, urine or fecal incontinence, pelvic pain,” said Kayla Leer, Doctor of Physical Therapy and Owner of InReach Physical Therapy.

InReach does not require a doctor’s referral either. Anybody experiencing issues can simply call their office and schedule a consult and appointment. Many times they are able to fix problems that people have accepted that they would have to live with.

