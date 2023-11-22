BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) InReach Physical Therapy offers a wide variety of therapies, including one you may have never heard of: vestibular therapy. InReach Physical Therapist, Katelin Zaeske says, “Your vestibular system is your inner ear. It is what makes you feel like where you are in space. It’s your balance system. Without it, you’re going to feel dizzy. You’re going to feel like you’re going to fall. Nothing that we want to feel. No good things.”

If you’re experiencing symptoms like these, Zaeske says to go in right away. “I don’t think you need to have any specific big event. I think if you’re feeling dizzy, if you’re feeling unstable, give us a call. We’ll help you out. We’ll do an evaluation. We’ll check you out and help you out.”

InReach Physical Therapy has nine therapists and two locations. Physical Therapist Britt Engel says, “We try to get people in within 24 to 48 hours, whether it’s aches and pains, an injury that they just had, or the dizziness, unsteady feeling, and not having good balance. We try to get you in as soon as possible. And we are direct access, which means you don’t need a doctor’s referral. So, there are a few insurances that you do need a referral. That’s Medicare, Medicaid, and VA, but we can help you get that referral. It’s a pretty simple process. So, we want people to know that you don’t have to suffer through pain, you don’t have to suffer through dizziness or imbalance. We can help you.”

Aging is a big factor that affects the vestibular system. “People over the age of 65 are more at risk for having a vestibular dysfunction, specifically vertigo, but it can happen to anyone. I’ve treated people for vertigo in the ages of 20 all the way up to 100. There’s a few different causes of the different types of dizziness. Some of them are mechanical causes, so just a dysfunction in your inner ear. Other things are viruses. Viruses can cause vestibular dysfunctions. So, even just a common cold, and you can end up feeling not quite sure where you’re at in space after that,” said Zaeske.

