BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Agricultural insurance is a very important issue in the 701. Many factors can decimate a family farm and without protection, all is lost. Natural disasters, drought, flooding, insects, and market fluctuations can wreak havoc on a family-run farm.

“Insurance for farms and ranches is absolutely critical,” said Nevada Silha, Agribusiness Banker at Starion Bank. “The amount of dollars being put into operations to produce a crop each year, hundreds of thousands, if not multimillion-dollar operations…it can affect them for years to come if they don’t have the right risk mitigation tools, like Federal Crop Insurance.”

Starion Bank offers several different agribusiness insurance options. They can provide crop insurance against partial or total crop loss, risk/revenue protection to ensure a stable income for ranchers, and Pasture/rainfall/forage (PRF) coverage to protect ranchers against droughts, among other options.

Learn more about Agribusiness Insurance at Starion Bank here.