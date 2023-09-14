BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) Whether you want to spend your retirement playing golf or at the beach, it’s never too early to start planning. Bravera offers retirement plans that can help you make your retirement dreams come true.

Bravera has professionals who can assist individuals and businesses in setting up retirement plans that will work best for them and their employees.

“We are there to meet with businesses to talk the them about what is the best plan for them? What are their goals in retirement? What are their needs for their employees as well?”, said Courtney Berger, Retirement Plan Advisor at Bravera.

Bravera can also assist in consolidating retirement plans for those who have had career or job changes.

“Typically, yes you can roll over your prior balances into your current employer’s plan, but sometimes that is not the case, so we take the opportunity to talk one-on-one with those employees to make sure that we are helping them transfer it over or if they are not able, we get them in touch with an adviser that we work with on our team to be sure we take care of them regardless of if it with us on the 401K side or the personal wealth side,” said Renae Kondos, Retirement Plan Administrator at Bravera.

Kondos adds that the earlier the better when looking at and planning for retirement.

“The sooner you start, the easier it is to retire,” said Kondos.

