MINOT, ND (KXNET) Many adults consider the State Fair a great time to let their style shine, but what about the smallest members of the family? Jax & Henley in Minot has designer options for all the little girls and boys in the family.

Chloe Gunter from Jax & Henley showed us around their store and showed off their top styles for this summer. For the youngest members of the family, there are onesies and little blouses with bell-bottom jeans. For the older kids, there are dresses, jewelry, and jeans. Next for the moms out there, blouses, shorts, jewelry, and hats are hot items. Colorful dresses with a patterned kimono are sure to make a statement.

Jax & Henley is also having a sale on bags throughout the entire State Fair. They will have 50% off Michael Kors, Coach, and Kate Spade bags.

Learn more about the styles and offerings from Jax & Henley here.