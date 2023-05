May is National Water Safety Month.

Dana Nagle at Just Keep Swimming in Bismarck offers Infant Swim Rescue or ISR. ISR is designed from babies as young as six months old.

Taylor Hendrickson wants her son, Callahan, to be comfortable and safe around water, so she enrolled him at 21 months old. Within a week, he had marked improvement.

Find our more about Infant Swim Rescue and Just Keep Swimming here.