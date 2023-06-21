MANDAN, ND (KXNET) An annual variety show featuring acts from across North Dakota will be taking place later this month in Mandan. The Kaleidoscope Variety Show started in the 1990s and is still running strong. This year’s program will begin with a patriotic section giving tribute to the military.

Brian Sayler, an organizer of the show says that a lot of people think the Kaleidoscope Variety Show is one of the best-kept secrets in Bismarck-Mandan. People who have heard about it and have been to it, tend to go year after year.

“It’s a big time value for what the tickets cost”, said Sayler. “It’s a great evening to just go and laugh and enjoy some talent and have a good time.”

This year will also feature Mylo Hatzenbuhler and tributes to The Everly Brother’s, Karen Carpenter, and Tina Turner.

